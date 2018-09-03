Woman fell from Wakefield tower block

Emergency services and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance were called to Wakefield city centre at the weekend after woman fell from a tower block window.

Numerous police vehicles, ambulances and fire engines were called to the block of flats on Kirkgate early on Sunday afternoon after reports that a woman had dropped from the window and onto the flat roof of Manor House.

Emergency services attend to the woman on the roof (pic by Alex Tilson)

The air ambulance was called but was not required after firefighters and paramedics were able to reach her on the roof.

It is not known how far the woman fell.

Pictures taken by residents in adjacent flats show the woman being led away for treatment, although it is not known how badly injured she was.