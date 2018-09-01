Woman freed from wreckage after cars crash in Wakefield village

Firefighters have freed a woman from the wreckage after two cars crashed near a Wakefield village.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said it had been called to the scene in Intake Lane, Woolley, shortly before 10.40am this morning.

Crews from Ossett and Wakefield found two cars had collided and one woman was trapped in the wreckage.

A spokesman said she had been freed by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance.

