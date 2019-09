A woman was rescued by firefighters after a fire at a flat in Pontefract in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said emergency services were called to a report of the fire on Horse Fair, Pontefract at 1.43am on Saturday morning.

Crews from Pontefract, Castleford, Wakefield, Normanton and Featherstone attended.

One female was rescued from the property and handed over to the care of ambulance crews.