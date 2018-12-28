Woman returns home to Wakefield after treatment for brain tumour in America

A wakefield woman who is undergoing treatment in America for an aggressive brain tumour has returned home for the festive period.

Lydia Carfrae touched down on Christmas Eve after travelling thousands of miles from her marital home in Houston, Texas.

And the Christmas holiday has been an extra special time for the 34-year-old and her family as she continues her battle against a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain tumour.

The deadly diagnosis came after visiting the doctor in the summer because of numbness in her left hand.

Her husband Stuart said: “We’re both very excited to be back in Wakefield to celebrate Christmas and New Year with family and friends, including my mum who is making the trip all the way from Australia.

“It’s going to be a truly special occasion and there’s no better place for Lydia to rest after completing her first bout of treatment.”

With plans to return to America on January 9, Lydia’s friends and family are continuing their ‘Wakefield to Houston’ charity challenge.

Led by Lydia’s cousin, Rosie Crawford, the family and friends are walking, swimming, cycling and running with the aim of totting up 4,735 miles - the distance between the two cities.

The challenge, which began in October, is raising money for the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Since Lydia’s diagnosis, they have collectively raised £11,000 through personal donations, various fundraising activities, and buying and wearing wristbands. To donate log onto www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefieldtohouston