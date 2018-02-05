Woman taken to hospital after assault in Wakefield

A woman suffered facial injuries during an assault in Wakefield.

Emergency services were called to a house on Coronation Street in Wrenthorpe at about 8.30am yesterday morning - February 4 - to a report of a domestic incident.

Police attended to find a female victim who had got out of the property had been assaulted and received facial injuries.

A 22-year-old man was still inside the house and made threats to his own well-being.

Officers negotiated with the man and managed to detain him. He was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

The victim was treated in hospital for head injuries.

Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.