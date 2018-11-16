Work begins on 'outstanding' £2.8m primary academy in Knottingley

Work has started on a new £2.8m primary academy in Knottingley.

Pupils from England Lane Primary Academy were invited to watch as groundworks began on the new building yesterday, Thursday, November 15.

England Lane Academy pupils Bradley, Krzysztof, Isla and Paiten join Paul Tarn, David Irving, Jan Swan, Gary Greenhoff and Paul Clegg at the ground-breaking event.

The new building will be constructed on the academy's existing site, on England Lane, Knottingley, and is expected to be completed in time to welcome students and staff for the academic year beginning September 2019.

David Irving, the school's associate executive Principal, said: "It’s very exciting for everyone here to see the new academy becoming a reality.

"The ground-breaking event celebrated the start of the building and pupils and staff are looking forward to seeing it take shape over the coming weeks and months.

"We're grateful to everybody involved and looking forward to teaching our children in a new, state-of-the-art school."

The new academy, which has been designed by Spatial Initiative, is part of the government's £4.4 billion Priority School Building programme, which provides funding for rebuilding and refurbishing school buildings in poor condition across the country.

Chief executive officer of Delta Academies Trust, Paul Tarn, said: “We’re pleased to see the project underway. I’d like to thank the DfE for supporting the Trust in its ambitions to provide an outstanding learning environment for the children of Knottingley.

"The finished academy will be an asset to the community.”