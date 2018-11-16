Work starts on estate’s new play park

Work has started this week on converting a community area into play zones for youngsters.

The area of land on Malton Road will also have a footpath laid through the field along with several mounds around the edge.

The play zones will be placed closer to the School Street end of the land, and divided into areas for different age ranges from toddlers to teenagers.

Planning permission was granted for the changes in December of last year.

Workmen moved onto the site on Monday and is expected to be completed by March next year, with a fortnight break over Christmas.

Upton and North Elmsall Parish Council had been keen to make us eof the land after it became neglected and attracted vandals and joy-riding bikers.