Work to be done on Grade II listed medieval pub

Planning permission has been granted to secure the structure of a medieval Pontefract pub.

Brackets and bolts will be used to secure timber in the Grade II listed Counting House in Swales Yard following a decision from Wakefield Council.

In a report, the council said work must be completed within a year because the building was considered to be at risk.

It said: “The building is included in the council’s Buildings at Risk Register and has been the subject of recent temporary urgent works.

“Given the temporary nature of these works it is considered necessary that the approved works be promptly implemented in the interest of preserving the building and its features of special architectural significance and historic importance.”

The proposed work would secure the timber structure with metal brackets, plates, bolts and screws.

It would also mean a ridge beam would be installed.

The Counting House has been the subject of enforcement action that resulted in work being done to ensure that the building was weathertight and structurally secure.