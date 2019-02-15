Work to begin on £21m Pontefract Park leisure centre

Work will start next month on a new multi-million pound leisure centre in Pontefract Park.

Planning permission was granted last month for the long-awaited Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub and building work will begin in March.

The £21m centre will be the largest of its kind ever built in the Wakefield district.

Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “This is fantastic news for the Five Towns as people will get the first class facilities they deserve, benefitting current residents and future generations.

"This new, state-of-the art leisure facility will give people the chance to access sport, recreation, social and wellbeing activities, and enjoy a healthy life.

“It will play a part in tackling health issues such as childhood obesity, long term respiratory and circulatory diseases, and mental health conditions. It will also support our efforts to reduce social isolation among older people.”

The flagship leisure facility is due to open in autumn 2020.

Facilities at the leisure centre will include a 10-lane swimming pool, studio pool with moveable floor, and a splash pad water confidence area.

The centre will also have a gym, exercise studios, climbing activity, café and soft play area as well as meeting and referral rooms for community use.

Outside there will be four tennis courts, and a wellbeing garden and interactive play area.

The centre is intended to replace Knottingley Sport Centre and Castleford Swimming Pool, which were closed in 2017.