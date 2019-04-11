World's biggest inflatable 5k obstacle run in Leeds

THE world's biggest inflatable 5k obstacle run is coming to the grounds of Harewood House in Leeds this weekend.

The challenging Gung-Ho! course - which features 10 giant inflatables including huge slides and enormous spiky balls - will be set up in the grounds of Harewood House.

A giant slide on the Gung-Ho! course

The event will run from 10am to 3pm on Saturday April 13.

People taking part are being asked to follow the yellow event signage when they get close to Harewood.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to harewood.org/whats-on/event/gung-ho/

Spiky balls on the Gung-Ho! course