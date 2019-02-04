World's smallest medical device used to treat glaucoma at Pontefract Hospital

People with glaucoma are benefitting from a groundbreaking titanium device which is the smallest item ever to be implanted in humans by medics.

The microscopic implants are being used at Pontefract Hospital to treat the condition, which is the second most common cause of blindness in the UK.

Medics at the hospital have carried out around 100 trabecular micro bypass procedures after it was approved for NHS use by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

Pontefract Hospital, part of Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, is the first place in Yorkshire to carry out the new procedure.

The device helps avoid the need for surgery and years of taking medication for glaucoma patients.

Tim Robinson, surgical trainer for Glaukos, the US company which manufactures the tiny stents, said: “Previously patients would have needed to take eye drops for the rest of their life, or would require complex surgery.

“These stents were first used in Germany and Canada but Pontefract Hospital is one of the first UK centres to adopt this new technology.”

Around 300,000 people are estimated to be living with undetected glaucoma in the UK. Mr Robinson said: “This minimally invasive glaucoma surgical technique is normally done at the same time as the patient has their elective cataract procedure.

“The stent measures 0.3mm by 0.3mm and is so small that it can only be implanted by a surgeon using a powerful ophthalmic microscope.

“The recovery time after surgery is typically hours, just like cataract surgery, and because the stent is made of titanium and therefore completely biocompatible and inert, the safety profile of the procedure is similar to cataract surgery.

“Most patients will be able to stop taking their glaucoma medication after the procedure, and in many cases it will avoid the need for a more complex procedure.”

The new treatment has been introduced as NHS hospital eye clinics are becoming increasingly busy, with rising numbers of people needing treatment.

Mr Robinson said: “The social and economic burden is likely to increase in the future because of longer life expectancy and an ageing population.

“Hospital eye clinics across the UK have never been so busy and increasing numbers of glaucoma patients face delayed or cancelled appointments.”