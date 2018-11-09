X-Factor finalist Holly Tandy will switch on Christmas lights in Wakefield

X-Factor finalist Holly Tandy will be joining the lineup of local performers to switch The Ridings Christmas lights on.

Barnsley born Holly Tandy was made the finals of the ITV show in 2017.

She will be performing alongside the Castleford Male Voice Choir, Stagecoach Wakefield, Samantha’s School of Dance, Ellite Studios, Priory Players, the Wakefield Girls High School Junior Choir and 12 year old pianist Brandon as well as street dancing siblings, Tia and Ka.

Wakefield Trinity players will also be revealing their 2019 away shirt

Heart Yorkshire DJ Dixie will get the event underway at noon on Saturday, November 17.

The lights will be switched on just before 3pm.

Lee Appleton, The Ridings Centre Director said, “We’re delighted to be hosting Yorkshire’s very own Holly Tandy whilst we shine a spotlight on some amazing local talent. Heart Yorkshire’s Dixie is a firm favourite in Wakefield too and we can’t wait to light up the centre and the city.”