Yellow weather warning for Wakefield as Met Office forecasts thunderstorms

A yellow weather warning has been given to Wakefield as thunderstorms are set to hit this afternoon.

After a glorious Easter Bank Holiday weekend, it hasn't taken long for the rain to hit us yet again, according to the Met Office.

Heavy showers are forecast for around 5pm today along with thunder, althought the maximum temperature will still be around 20°C.

What will the weather be like in Wakefield tonight?

Cloudy with heavy and possibly thundery showers at first. The showers will move away overnight to leave some clear spells with lighter winds. Minimum temperature 4 °C.

What will the weather be like in Wakefield tomorrow?

Dry at first, but further heavy and possibly thundery showers moving up from the south. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

What will be weather be like this weekend in Wakefield?

From Friday to Sunday there will be occasional showers, perhaps thundery, on Friday. Generally cloudy with some rain on Saturday. Sunny spells and showers on Sunday. Feeling cooler.