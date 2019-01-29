Yellow weather warning for Wakefield as temperatures drop below freezing

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Wakefield district, with rain expected to turn to ice and snow as temperatures drop below freezing.

The weather warning is in effect from midday today (Tuesday) until 11am tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions on untreated roads and pavements, and said: "Showers will turn increasingly to snow on Tuesday morning.

"Northwest England may see localised 2-4 cm above 200m. Ice will affect some untreated surfaces.

"A patchy covering of 1 to 2 cm is possible at low levels, although some places will see no snow at all.

"As skies clear overnight, ice is likely to form on some surfaces."

Temperatures are expected to remain below 4° for the remainder of the week.

Today

The Met office has warned of a cold outlook for today. They said: "A cold, generally cloudy day with morning frost. Some sleet and snow showers for western parts, mainly affecting the Pennines.

"A more prolonged band of sleet and snow is likely to move east through the day, giving some snow accumulations. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Tonight

Frost and ice are expected as cloud clears to give clear skies. Temperatures are expected to fall as low as -5 °C.

Wednesday

"Further snow showers affecting western hills with mostly sunny skies across eastern areas. Widespread overnight frost developing. Maximum temperature 4 °C."

Thursday to Saturday

"Thursday cold, mainly dry with sunny spells after early mist. Clouding over with some overnight rain and snow.

"Friday breezy and turning drier with wintry showers. Saturday cold and bright."