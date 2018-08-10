Yobs cause £8K damage to village playground

Vandals who smashed up a village playground to cause an estimated £8,000 worth of damage have been warned ‘the law will be coming down on you’.

New equipment was only just replaced on the children’s play area off South Elmsall’s Chestnut Street ready for the summer after previously being vandalised.

The swings were cut from their chains.

But yobs have now set about the park with bolt croppers, damaging almost all of the apparatus beyond repair.

It happened late on Wednesday, August 1, and included all of the baby swings being cut from the frame, a new basket swing being hacked down and a climbing rope from a slide was also sliced. The yobs also tried to cut through the reinforced steel on a new pyramid climbing frame.

South Elmsall town and ward councillor, Steve Tulley was furious with the latest attack, and said: “I’m just appalled, it’s mindless vandalism by morons who want to spoil it for other kids.

“The park is a bit of pleasure for the kids and then there’s those who think it’s great to smash it up, but we will not be deterred.

“We will clean the place up and replace the equipment, but it could take weeks or even months because we’ll need to get quotes. The kids could be back at school by the time we get it done but we will do it.

“For those responsible for the damage, the law will be coming down on them. We won’t allow the minority to spoil it for the majority.”

West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Insp Richard Close added: “This is an example of thoughtless and utterly moronic vandalism at its most extreme and will have a significantly negative impact on the community.

“It is highly likely there will be chatter in the area about those responsible and I would ask anyone who has information about the offence to contact the police on 101 referencing crime number 13180381580.”