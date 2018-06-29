Yobs smash case and steal life-saving machine from cricket club

A cricket club is hoping to locate a defibrillator that was stolen by young yobs, or face shelling out more than £1,000 for a new machine.

The boys, who are thought to be aged around 12 or 13, were spotted on CCTV ripping the life-saving machine from a fence at Sandal Cricket Club on the evening of Friday, June 15.

Part of the machine was later found discarded, and the club are desperate to find the remainder to see if it can be repaired.

David Dransfield, club treasurer, said: “The cabinet is apparently unbreakable but they’ve got into it using their hands or a stick.

“We think the defibrillator will be badly damaged but we need to know.

“Cricket is an expensive game to run, and the consequences of this are that we might not have the money to be able to replace it.”

The machine was bought last year after one of the players suffered a cardiac arrest. They can help re-start a person’s heart if they suffer a heart attack.

Footage of the boys stealing the defibrillator has been passed to police, but because of their apparent age they can not be made public.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the theft or knows where the machine has been dumped should call police on 101 quote reference number 13180291800.