Yobs tipped bins into park lake and damaged fencing at race course

Yobs have been condemned for dumping bagfuls of rubbish into the lake at a popular beauty spot.

Several of the lakeside bins were tipped in to the water at Pontefract Park sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

There was also damage sustained to Pontefract Racecourse where sections of the running rails were pulled down and cling film was stretched across the track.

Pontefract councillor, David Jones said: “It is very disappointing that individuals can spoil a very popular area by throwing rubbish into the lake or damaging the race course.

“Everybody makes a concerted effort to keep them in good condition then individuals do this.”

Pontefract photographer Michael Hirst had got up early before sunset on Sunday to take pictures at the lake, but was forced to abandon his plans.

He said: “There was a bike in the water and all sort of other things - there was at least five bins dumped in there. When I first got there I thought the swans were in the water, but as I looked closer it was the bin liners. It just looked horrific. Sometime the bins can overflow but I’ve never seen it like this before. It has clearly been done on purpose.

Richard Hamill, chief operating officer at Pontefract Races said of the damage: “It’s just mindless vandalism, it’s not a huge amount of damage, it’s more the nuisance factor.

“It’s always this time of year during the summer holidays when we always seem to get some damage.”