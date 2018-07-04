Yorkshire Sculpture Park applies for hours extension to booze licence

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park has applied for permission to extend its drinks licence by an extra eight hours a week.

And the West Bretton park is also wanting allow for alcohol to be served in its restaurant for the first time.

Although the sculpture park closes at 5pm on most days, the park’s visitor centre hosts conferences and events during the evenings.

The park already has a licence to serve drinks between 10am and 11pm between Monday and Saturday, but its managers want to extend this to midnight.

They also want to start selling alcohol at 10am on Sundays, two hours earlier than they are allowed to at the moment.

The application will be considered by Wakefield Council’s licensing committee at a later date.