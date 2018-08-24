Yorkshire Vet poised for visit to food festival this bank holiday weekend

The Yorkshire Vet, Julian Norton, will be signing copies of his new book at Cannon Hall Farm’s popular Food Festival - which has returned for its fourth year.

The event, held at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, sees over 100 exhibitors showcase their wares in the farm’s enormous event field plus live music, a fun fair and a beach.

The packed agenda for the event (which runs until bank holiday Monday) includes a daily sequence of cookery demos - hosted by TV personality Christa Ackroyd.

The event will be a celebration of gastronomic delights and will feature chefs like Razan Alsous from Yorkshire Halloumi, and Tim Bilton, a former contender on the Great British Menu.

And now the Yorkshire Vet will be joining in the fun by signing copies of his new book The Diary of A Yorkshire Vet on Bank Holiday Monday (August 27) between 12 and 2pm.

Director Robert Nicholson, whose family opened Cannon Hall Farm to the public in 1989 and have since grown it into a thriving visitor attraction, said: “We are really thrilled that Julian is coming along and we are more than happy to support his new book. It’s really exciting because the book isn’t formally released until September but our customers are getting an early chance to get hold of it.”

The Nicholsons stuck up a friendship with Julian when they met him while filming Springtime on the Farm, a Channel Five TV show that aired this Spring. The Daisybeck Productions show - the same production company who also produce the Yorkshire Vet - was hosted at Cannon Hall Farm.

Robert added: “We had such a terrific time filming Springtime and we made some brilliant friends from it.

"We’ve been to the Yorkshire Show with them and we thought it would be terrific to have Julian here again.

“The TV show was a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase our home town to the wider public and we are still feeling the benefit from it now."

The Nicholsons opened their family farm up to the public in the late 1980s after it had been threatened with closure. They realised it had to diversify and the farm that couldn’t even support one wage now has 200 members of staff.