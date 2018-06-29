Yorkshire Water issues update on hosepipe ban status for Yorkshire

Yorkshire Water has had to ‘maximise production’ to meet higher demand for water resources across Yorkshire in the hot weather.

The region is basking in a heatwave and more hot weather is in the way with temperatures set to reach the mid 20s again across the county over the weekend.

Yorkshire Water has had to divert resources and maximise production in the area to meet higher demand in the sweltering conditions.

However, the organisation made clear there is no need to impose a hosepipe ban, at least for the moment.

A spokesperson said: “The last time a hosepipe ban was in place was over 20 years ago and we can’t see any prospect of that changing.

“Things have changed a lot since then and we now have an extensive grid system in place, allowing us to move water across the region to where it’s needed most to alleviate pressure on water sources.

“This week, we have seen demand for water increase significantly and we have maximised production to meet the higher demand.

“We’ve done this by for example making more use of some underused sources and by moving water around to where its most needed.”

Pictures recently emerged showing the upper reservoir at Redmires in Sheffield drained and looking like a barren Martian landscape.

The site has been emptied as part of £6 million worth of safety improvements, with work also being carried out at Dale Dike reservoir on the edge of the Peak District and Underbank reservoir near Stocksbridge.

The reservoir is not set to be refilled until next year but Yorkshire Water said there would be no change to the schedule and there was no need for the site to be filled more quickly.

The spokesperson said the current raw water reservoir levels are at 74 per cent, which is “around our normal control lines” and the area is “a long way” from being in a drought.

He added: “There are no current water shortages and we take raw water from a number of sources, not just reservoirs. The weather has not had any impact on the scheduled works.

“Our water grid across Yorkshire allows us to move water around the county to where its most needed so we already regularly switch sources around the county.

“It’s the grid, built in the late 90’s and extended later, which means we have the most resilient supply network in the UK.”