You can now order a McDonald’s straight to your door as chain rolls out service in Wakefield

McDonald’s McDelivery service via Uber Eats has become available in a further restaurant in Wakefield, with customers now able to order McDonald’s straight to their door from the Snowhill Retail Park restaurant.

So, whether you’re looking to enjoy a burger in the sun, you’re watching the football with your mates, or you just fancy some nuggets on the sofa, there are now even more opportunities to have your favourite McDonald’s menu items delivered.

Fancy a McDelivery?

This extension of McDelivery now means the service is available from a total of three restaurants in Wakefield: Snowhill Retail Park, Dewsbury Road and Cathedral Retail Park.

The McDelivery service, in partnership with Uber Eats, is available to anyone within one and a half miles of restaurants offering the service.

This news comes as McDonald’s announces that more than one million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK alone since its launch last year.

Local franchisee Anne Wainwright said: “My restaurant teams and I are delighted to be introducing the McDelivery service to another restaurant, offering yet another level of convenience to our loyal, local customers.

“Delivery is something that our customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now able to provide our freshly made, great tasting food in a way that suits their busy lives.”

How it works:

The McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before. The McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurant from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in Yorkshire so we’re really excited to be expanding further.

“People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with everyone from McDonalds to local favourites - so there’s something to suit all tastes and occasions.”

McDelivery is easy:

*Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

*Pick delivery location - enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

*Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

*Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file

*Follow the progress of the delivery - get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app