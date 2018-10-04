You send your get well messages of support to runner recovering after heart attack during marathon

Messages of support and well wishes have been sent to a runner who suffered a heart attack while running Pontefract Half Marathon.

Mark Weaver, 49, collapsed on Sunday as he took part in the run and was quickly helped by bystanders who saved his life.

Readers have been sending their get well messages to Mark, who is recovering after suffering a heart attack during the marathon.

FULL STORY; Runner died for 10 minutes during half marathon after suffering heart attack

Off-duty nurses Kirsty Shepherd and Laura Royston heard calls for help with Mark’s wife, Diane, saying that without their quick response, he would not have survived.

Mark was transferred to Pinderfields Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, and hopes to return home by the end of the week.

Reading Mark’s story through our Facebook page, people have been leaving messages of support.

Tracey Camplin said: “Wishing Mark a speedy and full recovery!”

Stephanie Bednall added: “Wow speedy recovery sir!”

Paul Maw: “Get well soon and see you on the start line next year.”

Tanya Bullock: “Omg get well soon.xx”

Lucy Murphy said: “ “Well done to those who helped.”

Katy Clark added: “Well done everyone involved and get well soon Mark.x”

Annette Roe commented: “So glad to hear he’s on the mend he’s so lucky the ladies were trained and knew exactly what to do.”

Julie Elizabeth added: “One of the other runners was also key in saving his life that day. All three of them were most definitely in the right place at the right time. Speedy recovery to Mark.”

Tracey Shaw said: “Glad to hear Mark is going to be ok, speedy recovery Mark.”

Aggie Dennis said: “Speedy recovery Mark. Good drills girls! Respect.X”

Tom Camponi added: “So glad he’s on the mend, best news I’ve heard all day.”

Geraldine Plant: “Thank goodness he survived.”

David Childs; “Lucky man. Well done RESUS TEAM.”

Georgina Birkinshaw: “Fantastic news!”

Joanne Downs: “Well done ladies. Get well soon Mark.x”