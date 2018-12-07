Your dedications: Remember your loved ones with The Price of Wales Hospice appeal

Once again The Prince of Wales Hospice invites you to remember your loved ones this Christmas as part of its annual Light up a Life appeal.

Four services will be held throughout the Five Towns area and all are welcome to attend.

Hospice chaplain, Father Stephen Hotchen said: “Christmas is a time when friends, family and communities come together. We organise our services of remembrance to encourage those missing someone special this Christmas to join us and celebrate the life of a loved one. Our services feature carols and readings, and as the lights on the Christmas trees are lit, there is a time for reflection.”

Services will be held at St Luke’s Church, Sharlston featuring Sharlston Male Voice Choir on Sunday December 9 at 3pm; St Mary’s Church, Badsworth featuring Featuring Skelbrooke Choir on Tuesday December 11 at 7pm; Holy Cross Church, Airedale featuring Castleford Male Voice Choir on Wednesday December 12 at 7pm and The Prince of Wales Hospice Garden with Featherstone Male Voice Choir and special guest, Duncan Wood, ITV Calendar news presenter, on Thursday December 13 at 7pm.

Light up a Life is open to everyone, not just those touched by Hospice care. You can celebrate the life of your loved one by dedicating a light this Christmas. Simply visit www.pwh.org.uk/light or call 01977 708868. You will then receive a Light up a Life card bearing the name of your loved one.

Your dedications

