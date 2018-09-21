LETTER: Still waiting for action on racing circuit road

Shame on Wakefield Council for stating it takes road safety seriously when it doesn’t even know what is happening on one of the main A roads in the district (Express, August 9).

Since the road traffic accident on the A645 on June 23, I have sent the customer services 12 emails and received answers back with target dates to discuss the issues.

I have then been told that highways was unable to meet the targets. I am still waiting patiently for some action.

So if Mr Graham West is urging me to contact him I suggest he checks on my emails to customer services.

I also believe the police officer who dealt with the incident actually emailed the council the following day expressing her concerns about people approaching this road at speed that morning even though ‘Accident - Road Closed’ signs were clearly visible.

Geoff Wick, via email