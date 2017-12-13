NHS managers must be reduced

Paul Muller FRCS, Wakefield.

MANAGERS in the NHS must be seriously reduced in numbers.

They earn far too much for what they do. Their idea of efficiency is to reduce the number of nurses and to get rid of consultant secretaries.

There are more senior managers in Mid Yorkshire hospitals than there are cabinet members in the government, and some earn more than the Prime Minister and MPs. Let the doctors and nurses treat their patients without interference from hospital managers.

Fewer targets, and more love, empathy and proper compassion for patients and relatives, should be the hospital motto.

