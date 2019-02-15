Youth awards to recognise Wakefield district's bravest children

Talented, dedicated and courageous children from across the district will be recognised at an awards ceremony.

The Children of Achievements Awards, which is now in its third year, celebrates the talent and bravery of children and young people across the Wakefield district.

The awards celebrate young people who have battled illnesses, excelled academically or physically, shown immense bravery and even excelled in business.

Ian Taylor, who helped to found the awards, said: “The purpose of this is to give these young people a really amazing evening.

“At the moment, we’re looking for people to nominate young people from across the Wakefield district that have something amazing that’s happened in their life, or something that they’ve overcome.

“For some of those young people, they feel completely overwhelmed, it’s something that they never expected.

“It could be a young person who has really been challenged in their life, who has overcome a disability. They could be a young carer, or someone who’s achieved something against all the odds.

“We’re trying to make something really exciting for Wakefield that supports young people.”

Young people can be nominated in a number of categories, including Star of 2018, Inspiring Individual, courage in battling illness, sports achievement and young achiever in academia.

The evening is supported by WACCL, the Wakefield Annual Christmas Charity Lunch, and is expected to raise thousands of pounds for children’s charities.

Last year’s awards and charity lunch raised a combined total of £50,000, which was donated to local children’s charities.

The Children of Achievement awards will take place at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, June 21, at 7pm.

Nominations will be judged by a panel of community figures and business leaders, as well as young people.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, April 7.

Businesses are also encouraged to get involved and support our district’s children by booking a seat or a table at the awards evening.

To book a table or request an application form, email ian@mediadisplays.tv or contact Ian Taylor on 07786 626818.