Youth quizzed over stone-throwing incidents

A youth has been interviewed under caution following a number of criminal damage cases in which objects were thrown at cars in Wakefield.

The police say they are investigating six incidents on Neil Fox Way, including one in which a driver who got out and confronted the yobs only to be assaulted. Inspector Gary Hobson said: “We are fully aware of residents’ concerns regarding the attacks.

“Officers have interviewed a male in connection with five of the offences and we are continuing to conduct active investigations including CCTV enquiries and witness interviews. I want to reassure residents about how seriously we are taking these offences and again condemn the behaviour of those involved.”

Anyone with information on any of the incidents should contact police on 101 and quote the crime reference number 13190027166.