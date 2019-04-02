Yvette Cooper MP leads cross-party group to prevent a No Deal Brexit

Yvette Cooper is leading a cross-party group of MPs in an effort to prevent a No Deal Brexit.

On Tuesday, the Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP put forward a bill which, if passed into law, would force the Prime Minister to request a further extension of Article 50, the legislation which specifies the date of the UK’s exit from Europe.

The UK was originally supposed to leave the EU on Friday, March 29, but this deadline was pushed back to April 12 when Parliament failed to agree on a deal.

Mrs Cooper’s bill is due to be debated in the House of Commons tomorrow. It could be voted on as soon as Thursday.

Speaking on Twitter, Mrs Cooper called the current Brexit progress a “complete mess”, and said that the country was in a “dangerous situation.”

She said: “(The) Prime Minister has responsibility to our country to avert No Deal on April 12.

“If she doesn’t, we must strain every sinew to ensure she acts.

“For sake of jobs, families & security, this cross party bill aims to ensure that happens.”

The bill is supported by a cross-party group of MPs, including the Conservatives’ Dominic Grieve and Liberal Democrat Norman Lamb.

Last week, MPs voted on a series of alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit deal, including a general election, a second referendum and leaving without a deal, though none of these gained a majority.

Mrs May’s deal has now failed to secure the support of the Commons on three occasions, though she is believed to be considering a fourth vote.