Where to get free food on GCSE results day 2021 - including Nando’s, Las Iguanas and Bella Italia

A number of big restaurant chains - including Nando’s - are offering free food deals to A Level and GCSE students this week (Photos: Getty Images/Flickr)

Earlier this week, A Level students nervously collected their results, and were relieved to find that they’d performed exceptionally well despite the circumstances.

Today (12 August), it’s the turn of their slightly younger educational compatriots to experience a day of stress, worry and (hopefully) relief at securing good GCSE grades.

As was the case on Tuesday, a number of famed restaurant chains are offering free food to students picking up their results - which will either help you to celebrate, or soften the blow of not receiving the grades you’d hoped for.

But just where is offering free food? And how do you claim it?

Here is everything you need to know.

Nando’s

The UK’s most well-known chicken chain is offering a free quarter chicken or any starter to young students picking up their results today.

Of course, it’s not quite as simple as that. You’ll need to spend at least £7 on eat-in or walk-in collect orders to qualify for the offer.

“Don’t forget to bring your ID and results with you,” said a spokesman for the restaurant chain.

There’s a bonus perk with Nando’s in that students who received their results in 2020 can also claim the offer.

Bella Italia

2021 A Level and GCSE results receivers can claim a free dessert of their choice to really put the cherry on top of that post-results day family meal.

This offer runs until Friday 13 August, and can be combined with other student discounts for an even cheaper feast.

Available across all UK chains of the Italian restaurant, except those found in Centre Parcs villages, and locations in Jersey, Wigston and Dover.

Chiquito

Chicken and chips fans rejoice, as if you’re also in receipt of your shiny new grades this week, you can claim some freebies until 12 August.

As with other free food offers mentioned here, you’ll need to take your ID and a copy of your results as proof.

But one added benefit is that there is no minimum spend on this deal, so you can simply swing by and pick up your free meal - though it is only available to patrons dining in.

Las Iguanas

Churros are delicious, and this week (until 12 August) Las Iguanas have been offering free worths worth £4.95 to students collecting their grades.

Available in all of the chain’s locations - barring those in Centre Parcs resorts - all you need to do is mention the offer and show proof of your GCSE or A-level results to a member of staff taking your order.

Frankie and Benny’s

Frankie and Benny’s are offering a free pizza for GCSE students until 12 August, a deal which generously includes every topping combination on the menu.

This deal is only valid for one transaction, and you’ll need your student ID and exam results to claim it.

No additional discounts can be used, and does not apply to home takeaway orders.