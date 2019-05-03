Badat leads Kippax to victory in opening game but ledsham fall short

Kippax Welfare made a winning start to the season in the Wetherby League’s top division as they were successful in a run chase against Church Fenton.

Set 170 for victory, they raced past their target, taking just 23 overs to get home with Zubair Badat top scoring with an unbeaten 81 and Abdulah Alikozai hit 47.

Church Fenton had ground out a 169 total in damp conditions.

Ledsham fell short with the bat as they lost their Division One opener at South Milford.

Going in first, they were all out for 99 despite 36 from Sam Wright and 31 by Adam Rothera. Milford reached their target for the loss of three wickets.