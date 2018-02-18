Badgers through to national finals

Pontefract Badgers were on fine form when they competed in the regional finals of the British Schools Karting Championships, held in Manchester.

The Badgers, based at Raceway Karting, on Skinner Lane, entered two teams and were delighted as one of them finished in first place with the other only just behind in third.

This now sees them through to compete in the national finals held in June at the outdoor Whilton Mill race track.

Pictured (left to right) are Ellis Newbould, Sam Cunningham, Becky Slater (captain), from the gold team, and Jordan Wilcox (captain), Callum Gee and Jamie Greaves, from the silver team.

The Badgers were set up with the help of the Pontefract Neighbourhood Policing Team and Monkhill & Ladybalk Tenants and Residents Association.