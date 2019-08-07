BBC's Harry Gration set to attend Feathertone Town Cricket Club's centenary charity day

Featherstone Town Cricket Club are celebrating their centenary with a charity game on Sunday that will be attended by BBC's Harry Gration.

The cricket club was formed in October 1919 and they are beginning their celebrations of 100 years in existence by hosting a charity cricket match in aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

BBC presenter Harry Gration is bringing a team to play against FTCC former players.

The match will be played under 20/20 rules although these will not be strictly enforced. Younger players will be allowed to do some (if not all) of the running about for the more senior players.

The match is being held on Sunday, from 1.30 pm and it will be preceded by a junior cricket event involving local junior teams and all stars, starting from 10.30am.

There will be a bouncy castle, food will be available, including pizza oven and BBQ, along with face painting, ice cream and music.

The day will be rounded off by entertainer Mike Carlton from about 5.30 pm.

It promises to be a great day out and all former, current players and friends are invited to attend.