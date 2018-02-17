Bottom team Bombers lose narrowly to title-chasers Flanagan’s

BOTTOM team Vulcan Bombers were pipped 68-62 at Five Towns Quiz League Division One title-chasers Flanagan’s Army.

Flanagan’s remain level on points at the top with defending champions Wanderers who beat Featherstone Phoenix 80-51.

Crofton WMC won 65-54 at Vulcan Mosquitoes.

Division Two champions elect Golden Lion Dudes maintained their 100 per cent record with their 14th straight win by defeating Rockin’ Gladiators 85-61.

Golden Lion are seven points clear of second-placed Railwaymen who overcame Kippax Ex-Service Club 74-55.

RESULTS - Division 1: Flanagan’s Army 68, Vulcan Bombers 62; Vulcan Mosquitoes 54, Crofton WMC 65; Wanderers 80, Featherstone Phoenix 51.

Division 2: Golden Lion Dudes 85, Rockin’ Gladiators 61; Leading Ladies 55, G-Fivers 76; Railwaymen 74, Kippax Ex-Service Club 55.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 14, won 12, points 24; Flanagan’s Army 14-12-24; Vulcan Mosquitoes 13-7-15; Featherstone Phoenix 14-5-10; Crofton WMC 14-4-9; Olde Taverners 13-4-9; Vulcan Bombers 14-2-5.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes 14-14-28; Railwaymen 14-10-21; G-Fivers 14-9-19; Rockin’ Gladiators 14-6-12; Kippax Ex-Service Club 14-5-10; Leading Ladies 13-1-3; Little ‘Un 13-1-3.