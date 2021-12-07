National Youth boxing champion Codie Smith.

The 17-year-old, who boxes out the Hull BC, not only won quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final on successive days to be crowned the ABA champion, he was also selected by the team of watching England Talent coaches as the male boxer of the tournament.

It was little wonder he impressed as he had to beat the reigning British champion and European champion on his way to the title – and international honours surely beckon next for the Yorkshire teenager.

He fought at the open class 55-60kg weight division and produced three outstanding displays over the national finals weekend.

In the final Codie had his closest contest as he beat Giorgio Visioli (West Ham) on points, on a split decision, after earlier defeating Reece Gannon (Towerhill) by a unanimous decision in the semis.

In the quarter-finals the Hemsworth fighter stopped Midlands champion Amrit Singh-Toor (Warley) in round one when he forced him to take two standing counts.