Bradford Cricket League: Great Preston off to good start

After a false start for the All Rounder Bradford League on a rain affected opening day of the new season, Great Preston were able to make a winning start in their first Conference Division game they were able to complete on Sunday.

Cullum Jordan produced a stunning bowling performance as he helped the Preston side to an emphatic nine-wicket win over Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Jordan took seven wickets for just one run as Heckmondwike & Carlinghow disintegrated to 68 all out.

Danusha Ranasinghe then smashed seven fours and a six as he hit an unbeaten 55 off 38 balls to power Great Preston to their target with ease.

On Saturday, Oulton’s Matthew Boucher narrowly missed out on a century after making 96 in his side’s abandoned game at Great Preston.

Boucher hit a six and 12 fours and gained his best support from Ryan Healey (32) as Tyson Freeman (5-78) tried to deliver knockout blows for Great Preston. Jordan gave him good support with 4-51 as Oulton were all out for 187.

New signing Freeman was unbeaten on 33 when rain halted the Great Preston reply at 83-4 after 23 overs.

Not even the magic of Duckworth Lewis Stern could conjure a result in the Premier Division as rain proved to be the winner on the opening day of the season.

There was not a ball bowled in the game between champions Pudsey St Lawrence and Methley at Tofts Road while the remaining five games were abandoned before the critical 20-over mark that enables DLS to determine the outcome.

Townville’s game at Cleckheaton did get started as they were able to post a total of 184-9 in 32 overs with Harry Warwick hitting 63 and new opener Imran Rafique 54.

They shared a 100-run second wicket stand, but were not backed up by the rest of the batsmen. Andrew Deegan took 5-35 for Cleckheaton and was supported by former Yorkshire slow bowler Azeem Rafiq (3-53).

Cleckheaton made steady progress to 36-1 in 11 overs in their reply before a cloud burst ended proceedings.

A youthful Methley seconds team lost their first game in the Second Teams Championship One as they went down by six wickets to Northowram Fields.

They were undone by the bowling of Farhan Hussain (4-30) and Jason Smith (4-14) as they were dismissed for 112. Jake Smart top scored with 30 and followed up with 3-19, but could not stop Northowram Fields easing to victory.

Great Preston seconds made a winning start in the Second Teams Championship Two as they beat Oulton by 62 runs.

The win looked unlikely when they were 126-8 going in first, but Andy Clark hit 54 and Sam Holmes 44 to enable the side to set a decent target in reaching 227.

Oulton were then all out for 165 with two wickets each for David Illingworth, Clark, Danny Harwood and Milner.

Townville seconds were skittled out for only 48 as they lost their Second Teams Championship Two game by 133 runs to Jer Lane, who made 181.

Ian Jones took 4-31 in vain for Townville.