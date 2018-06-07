Bradford League: Bresnan stars as Townville climb table with win

Richie Bresnan produced an excellent all-round performance as he helped Townville to secure a second successive Premier Division win in the All Rounder Bradford League.

Bresnan top scored with an unbeaten 58 and followed up by taking three wickets with the ball as Townville achieved a 56-run win over Bradford & Bingley.

Townville looked to be struggling to post a good score when they lost five wickets for 11 runs after a solid opening stand of 40 involving Jonny Booth (20) and Kris Ward (17).

But Bresnan, who hit three sixes and four fours, came together with Harry Clewett, who hit seven boundaries in a knock of 53, and the pair put on 105 for the sixth wicket. With Jack Hebden then weighing in with a breezy 29 not out Townville were able to reach 204-6 and give their bowlers something to defend.

Bingley were soon in trouble at 34-4 when they replied. Ed Brown (50) and skipper Matt Duce (41) fought hard to try and revive their side, but Townville were not going to be denied as Bresnan (3-12) and Conor Harvey (3-52) wrapped up the victory.

After their fine start to the season life in the Premier Division is becoming more difficult for Methley as they lost to Farsley by 64 runs.

Overseas player Pat Kruger took 6-55 and was backed up by spinner James Logan (3-30) as a weakened Methley side were bowled out for 171 in reply to Farsley’s 235-7. Jordan Laban (54), Marcus Walmsley (28) and Adam Patel (27) were was the only batsmen to make an impression for the home side.

Farsley’s total owed much to half-centuries from Yorkshire player James Wainman and Mark Harrison.

Opener Wainman top scored with 86, an innings which included a six and 16 fours, while Harrison made an unbeaten 60. The pair shared a fourth-wicket stand of 101 which played a big part in helping Farsley to harvest a maximum 20 points.

Robert Clegg (3-44) was the most successful Methley bowler with overseas star Waqas Ahmed taking 2-62.

Great Preston ran into some good bowling from Sandal’s Lee Geldard as they were beaten by seven wickets in their Conference game.

Geldard took 7-10 in just 5.1 overs as Preston were hustled out for 56. Only Jack Morrison (13), David Illingworth (13) and Phil Schofield (11) reached double figures.

Opener Kristian Shuttleworth (36no) ensured Sandal reached their small target.

Methley seconds sit at the bottom of the Seconds Teams Championship One after going down by six wickets to Farsley second XI.

In a game reduced to 35 overs-a-side Methley posted a 147-5 score with opener Faisal Abid hitting three sixes and seven fours in a knock of 66 and Jake Smart contributing 32no.

But despite 3-39 for Muhammed Awais Farsley were able to chase the runs down by the 25th over.

Clinton Griffiths saw Great Preston seconds home for a five-wicket win at Hopton Mills in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Griffiths hit an unbeaten 104, with 16 fours and a six, as Preston overhauled their opponents’ 238-9. Sam Holmes supported with 40 while earlier Ian McDermott was the pick of the bowlers with 4-52.

Charlie Sykes (44) led Townville seconds home for a six-wicket success against Spen Victoria in the Second Teams Championship Two.

They were replying to Spen’s 107 all out when Alistair Ward took 3-9 and there were two wickets each for Luke Jaques and Benn Raynor.