Bradford League: Conor Harvey leads fightback as Townville beat Methley

Townville earned the local bragging rights when they came out on top at Methley in the Premier Division of the All Rounder Bradford League on Monday.

There was plenty at stake with the two local rivals going into the game filling the bottom two positions in the Premier and it was Townville who climbed the table after winning by 64 runs.

In a contest that swung one way then the other, Townville started well as they went in first and reached 73-1.

After Jonny Booth fell for 28 and Harry Warwick for 37 a mini collapse saw them reduced to 97-6, but Conor Harvey turned the game again with a run-a-ball 51. Harry Clewett (32) joined him for a 76-run stand and Townville posted a 192 total. Connor Hyde (3-47) and Marcus Walmsley (3-16) were the pick of Methley’s bowlers.

Methley’s reply saw them well in contention at 91-3 before the last seven wickets went down for 37 runs to leave them all out for 128. Adam Patel (53) and stand-in captain Grant Soames (31) top scored while Townville’s attack was led by Imran Rafique (4-26), Jack Hughes (3-24) and Harvey (2-36).

Methley were left at the bottom of the table after Saturday’s seven-wicket defeat at Undercliffe who had not previously enjoyed a victory this season.

They looked to have the foundations for a good score when openers Adal Islam (45) and Marcus Walmsley (31) shared a first wicket stand of 54, but once they were parted the innings went into decline.

Simon Lambert sparked their collapse to 149 all out as he took 5-47.

After a rain interruption Undercliffe were given a revised target of 138 from 42 overs through the Duckworth Lewis Stern system and Lambert saw them to their target with an unbeaten 66.

Ben Kohler-Cadmore, with his first century of the season, and a whirlwind 68 from David Stiff helped Hanging Heaton to an 172-run victory over Townville, who slipped to second from bottom with the loss.

Kohler-Cadmore made an unbeaten 106 from 100 balls with four sixes and 10 fours, but it was Stiff who provided the fireworks. He smashed eight sixes and two fours during 32 balls of carnage which enabled Hanging Heaton to reach 272-7.

Richie Bresnan (3-54) proved to be the best of the bowlers for Townville who never looked like chasing down the target in their reply. They were all out for 100 with Jonny Booth (23) and Alex Page (22) top scoring. Josh Holling (5-44) and Tom Chippendale (4-36) did the damage.

Great Preston kept the pressure on the leaders in the Conference with a six-wicket win over Crossbank Methodists.

The victory was set up by bowlers Cullum Jordan (5-37) and Luke Kane (3-40) as Crossbank Methodists went in first and were dismissed for 152.

Opener Kieren Thurston with 56 from 42 deliveries then ensured that Great Preston reached their target with ease, support coming from James Marston (28), Oli Baron (25no) and Tyson Freeman (21).

Methley seconds’ game with Undercliffe in the Second Teams Championship One was a weather affected draw.

The match ended with Undercliffe on 107-7 from 33 overs in reply to 187.

Methley’s innings had been ultimately disappointing after they had benefited from a 96-run opening stand between Robert Clegg (49) and Alex Cree (46). But they looked to have got on top in the field before the premature end as Clegg took 4-33 and Mohammed Usman 2-29.

Townville seconds were also left frustrated as their Second Teams Championship Two game against Birstall was rained off with them looking well in control.

Birstall were 72-5 in reply to 231-5 when no further play was possible. Townville’s innings had included fine contributions from David Tomlinson (98), Lee Dobson (50) and Steven Walton (40).

It was a similar tale in the same division for Great Preston seconds as they will have fancied their chances of another victory after having Altofts 65-3 following their 211-9 effort.

Preston looked to be struggling initially, however, when 43-5 before a superb effort by Andy Clark, with 94no from 103 balls, led a recovery in which James Gahan also struck 33.