Bradford League: County duo make inroads but Methley are edged out

Methley remain winless in the Bradford League’s Premier Division, but they made championship challengers Pudsey St Lawrence fight all the way.

Jordan Laban scored 53 and Adam Patel hit 31, but Methley’s 146 total looked modest before Yorkshire bowlers Jared Warner and Matthew Waite reduced St Lawrence to 39-5.

However, a determined innings of 32 from Josh Priestley proved vital as Pudsey recovered to win with two wickets in hand. Warner finished with 3-28 while Waite took 2-13 and Sudara Udagedara 2-24.

Jonathan Whiteoak took 6-38 as Cleckheaton shot out Townville for 73 on their way to a six-wicket win.

Azeem Rafiq made 39 as Cleckheaton wrapped up their win in 17 overs. Conor Harvey took 2-36 and Jack Hughes 2-22, but only three Townville batsmen reached double figures.

Centuries from Tyson Freeman and Ben Broxup powered Great Preston to a 121-run win over Oulton to go a point ahead at the top of the Conference.

Freeman (137no) and Broxop (103) shared a brilliant fifth-wicket stand of 219 after coming together with their side in trouble at 42-4. Australian Freeman smashed six sixes and 11 fours while Broxup struck three sixes and 11 fours as Great Preston ran up a 282-5 total.

Oulton were all out for 161 as Jacob Wright (3-22) and Lee Russell (3-22) helped seal a 20-point maximum for Preston.

There was a tense finish at Carlton where visitors Methley seconds edged home by one wicket in the Seconds Teams Championship One.

Richard Smart (30no) ensured Methley squeezed past Carlton’s total of 143.

Best bowlers for Methley were Mohammad Usman (4-32) and Ben Waite (3-29).

David Illingworth was in good all-round form as Championship Two leaders Great Preston seconds defeated Wrenthorpe by seven wickets.

Illingworth took 5-35 as Wrenthorpe were bowled out for 139 and followed up by making an unbeaten 51 as Danny Harwood (55no) joined him in securing their side’s latest win.

Kieran Samuels hit an unbeaten 82 to steer Townville seconds to a six-wicket win over Liversedge. He ensured his side capitalised on the earlier good work of Luke Slater (6-40) and Lee Dobson (3-37) in dismissing Liversedge for 187.

l Great Preston put up a good effort before they were knocked out of the Jack Hampshire Cup at the quarter-final stage by higher division Birstall on Sunday.

After Birstall built a challenging total of 214-6 through the efforts of Eric Austin (48), Brad Lay (38) and Ashley Burton (36no), Great Preston fell 22 runs short in their valiant run chase.

Tyson Freeman top scored with 57 while Kieren Thurston hit 37.

The best Preston bowlers were Jacob Wright (2-37) and Freeman (2-40).