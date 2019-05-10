Bradford League: Five alive Conor Harvey stars as Townville hit back to win

Townville are off and running in the Premier Division after beating Farsley by 61 runs in a low scoring All Rounder Bradford League contest.

Chances of victory did not look too hot after they went in first and collapsed from 103-2 to 131 all out.

They looked set for a good score when Harry Warwick hit 46 off 40 balls and skipper Jack Hughes scored 27, the pair combining for a 75-run stand for the third wicket. But with both dismissed with the score on 103 the innings quickly faded as Chris Beach took 5-26.

However, Farsley batsmen also found it tough going and they were all out for only 75 with opening bowler Conor Harvey doing much of the damage as he took 5-18. Hughes claimed 3-22 and Harry Clewett 2-5.

Methley ran into record breakers Brad Schmulian and Tim Jackson for Woodlands as they set a new all-time Bradford Premier League first team record partnership of 326.

Their unbroken stand beat the previous highest for any wicket of 304 and bettered the previous best for the second wicket of 295.

Kiwi Schmulian led the way with 153no while Jackson made 137no as Woodlands made 329-1 in their 50 overs.

An already tough target was made more difficult for Methley when rain reduced their innings by three overs and brought Duckworth Lewis Stern into play.

Jordan Laban (72) and opener Adal Islam (40) shared a second wicket stand of 104 as Methley made 241-7 in 47 overs to fall short. Adam Patel also hit 32.

Ben Waite’s 4-9 proved in vain as Methley seconds lost a low scoring match by 16 runs at Keighley in the second Teams Championship One.

Although Keighley were bowled out for 110 Methley were all out for 94 with Jake Smart hitting 31no.

Great Preston seconds are early leaders in Second Teams Championship Two after beating Wakefield SM by 113 runs.

David Illingworth (80 and 5-55) and Stuart Ruddick (62 and 3-12) led the way as Preston made 225-7 and dismissed Wakefield for 112.

Ian Jones starred with a knock of 81 when Townville seconds posted 170 and won by 47 runs against Spen Victoria. Luke Slater took 6-29.