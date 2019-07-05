Bradford League: Great Preston go top as Tyson Freeman and James Marston hit centuries

Great Preston are the new Conference leaders and remain the only unbeaten team in the division after coming up with a crushing 224-run win over East Leeds in the All Rounder Bradford League.

With previous leaders Sandal losing for the first time this season – against Gildersome & Farnley Hill – Preston took full advantage with a brilliant all-round display to bring about their sixth victory of the season.

It was based on an impressive third-wicket stand of 213 between century makers James Marston (113) and Tyson Freeman (117).

Australian Freeman smashed three sixes and 17 fours while Marston hit 18 boundaries. Their batting enabled Great Preston to compile a total of 305-6, with skipper Oli Baron also contributing 27 not out.

The Preston bowlers backed up the efforts of their batsmen as East Leeds were shot out for only 81 in their reply. Cullum Jordan (4-13 from 9.3 overs) and Lee Russell (3-25 off eight overs) led the way with Jacob Wright and Freeman taking a wicket each.

Townville bowlers Harry Clewett and Jack Hughes spun a web from which Undercliffe could not escape in their Premier Division match.

With Clewett taking 6-25 in 8.4 overs and skipper Hughes finishing with figures of 4-4 from nine overs Undercliffe were skittled for just 63.

This was in reply to Townville’s 189-6 total, which had featured a fine knock of 83 not out by overseas player Imran Rafique, who hit seven fours and three sixes.

Hughes also weighed in with 44 and Richie Bresnan hit 24 off 15 balls.

Methley remain without a win in their first 11 games and 18 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier after a poor batting display cost them in a 35-run defeat to New Farnley.

It looked like New Farnley’s decision to bat first would be a bad one when Marcus Walmsley (5-41) posed problems and they were all out for only 135.

Skipper Jared Warner, Ben Waite, Sudara Udagedara and Amir Hussain all claimed a wicket each, but their efforts proved in vain as Methley’s batsmen found it even trickier going.

With Farnley’s new signing Charlie Parker (5-31) and spinner Luke Jarvis (3-31) bowling well, Methley were all out for 100. Warner battled for a time as he made 29, but only Grant Soames (16) and Josh Neal (11 not out) joined him in reaching double figures.

Methley seconds went down by eight wickets to Bankfoot in the Second Teams Championship One.

Zahir Shah (79 not out) and Mohammad Addas (35 not out) guided Bankfoot home after Methley had batted first and only been able to post a 143 score.

David Winter (30) and Daniel Foster (27) top scored.

Promotion-chasing Great Preston seconds made short work of beating Spen Victoria in the Second Teams Championship Two.

The bowlers paved the way for a commanding nine-wicket success as Spen were dismissed for just 54. James Gahan took 4-21, David Illingworth 2-23, Sam Holmes 2-5 and Aaron Milner 1-6.

Great Preston took only eight overs to knock off the required runs as Illingworth smashed a quick 45 not out to lead the emphatic reply.

Townville seconds were also big winners as they defeated Altofts by 10 wickets in their Second Teams Championship Two match.

Altofts never got going in their innings as opening bowlers Lee Dobson (5-25) and Lee Slater (4-24) quickly made inroads and combined effectively to have the home team all out for only 54.

Opening batsmen Kieran Samuels (28 not out) and David Tomlinson (23 not out) then completed the job with an unbroken 56-run stand as Townville were home and dry in 13 overs.