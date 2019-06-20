Bradford League: Jack Hughes’ efforts in vain as Townville run out of time

Rain made another unwelcome appearance and caused widespread disruption across the All Rounder Cricket Bradford Premier League.

Townville and Methley were both left frustrated after looking well placed for important victories before the rain arrived.

Townville bowled Pudsey St Lawrence out for 113 and will have fancied their chances of turning that good effort in the field into winning points.

But the bad weather left them with just 10 overs to try to overhaul their opponents’ score and a valiant effort saw them fall short.

Despite the bold efforts of Harry Warwick (43, including three sixes and three fours) they finished on 83-7 after Steve Watts (4-22) and Richie Lamb (3-35) ensured there was a steady loss of wickets.

St Lawrence had been undone by the spin of Jack Hughes (6-23) when they batted first. Young opener Archie Scott (40) was the only batsman to make any impact with Conor Harvey, Richie Bresnan and Harry Clewett also taking a wicket each.

Farsley also found batting tricky when they took first knock against bottom team Methley.

Ryan Cooper and James Logan scored 41 apiece, but only Mathew Lumb (21 not out) joined them in double figures as they struggled to post a 131-9 total from a full 50 overs. Skipper Grant Soames was the pick of the Methley bowlers with 4-19 while Marcus Walmsley took 2-24 from 15 overs, Amir Hussain 2-33 off 13 overs and Adal Islam 1-28.

Unfortunately Methley never got chance to test whether their opponents’ score had been a challenging one as they were unable to start their reply with the bad weather sweeping in.

Latest positions in the Premier Division:

Woodlands played 9 - points 132; Hanging Heaton 9-99; Pudsey St Lawrence 9-94; Bradford & Bingley 9-89; Farsley 9-88; Cleckheaton 9-83; Townville 9-79; New Farnley 9-76; Wrenthorpe 9-72; Lightcliffe 9-72; Undercliffe 9-68; Methley 9-48.

Great Preston were without a game last weekend and remain in second place in the Conference.

Conference positions:

Sandal played 7 - points 110; Great Preston 7-95; Gildersome & Farnley Hill 7-74; Brighouse 8-69; East Leeds 7-65; Windhill & Daisy Hill 8-64; Rodley 7-61; Oulton 7-54; Crossbank Methodists 7-51; Heckmondwike & Carlinghow 7-5.

Methley seconds were unable to overhaul a 142 score posted by Farsley in their Second Teams Championship One game.

Another rain affected match saw Methley’s reply stall on 125-7 after 35 overs with Ben Waite hitting 44 not out, Alex Cree 27 and Mohammed Usman 18.

Waite had also earlier bowled well to take 4-37 while Usman claimed 3-18, Finley Rooke 2-18 and Robert Clegg 1-29.

Second Teams Championship Two leaders Great Preston seconds were frustrated by the weather as they were unable to reply to a 96-9 score posted by Scholes, who batted 45 overs. James Gahan’s 4-29 from 14 overs proved in vain while David Illingworth took 2-27, Sam Holmes 2-10 and Aaron Milner 1-12.

In the same division, Townville seconds also had their match abandoned against Hartshead Moor seconds.

Despite a knock of 40 by Ian Jones, Townville were all out for 91.

Hartshead Moor were on 21-2 in their reply when the rain came to wash out the remainder of the game.

Great Preston were the only Conference side to beat Championship Two opponents in round two of the Jack Hampshire Cup on Sunday as they defeated Jer Lane by 86 runs.

Oli Baron (32), Tyson Freeman (31) and James Conlon (31 not out) had to counter the threat posed by Jer Lane’s David Syme (3-33) as their side made 171-6 in 35 overs. Stuart Ruddick also contributed 22 not out with Dan Ranasinghe hitting 17.

Jer Lane were reduced to 7-4 in the opening overs of their reply and never really recovered as they were bowled out for 85.

Jacob Wright (3-5 from seven overs) and Freeman (2-17) did the early damage and Callum Jordan (4-26) cleaned up the tail.