Bradford League: Jared Warner’s bowling effort in vain as Methley lose

Methley are still looking for their first win of the season in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Premier Division after losing out in a close contest against Bradford & Bingley.

In a game in which three current Yorkshire players featured it was Bradford & Bingley who emerged with a three-wicket success.

Methley had Matthew Waite and Jared Warner in their line-up, but they could not help them to set a big target.

None of the batsmen were able to make big contributions despite getting starts.

Adal Islam (12) and Marcus Walmsley (16) put on 29 for the first wicket, but Methley were then reduced to 43-5.

Grant Soames (34 not out) dug in with skipper Warner, who survived 62 balls, while scoring 10, and last batsman Josh Neal hit 14 to at least give Methley something to defend, but their 120 total was below par.

Bradford & Bingley batsmen also found conditions difficult as they were reduced to 49-3 with one of their men out being Yorkshire’s Harry Brook, who hit 32 on his Bradford League bow before being caught by Amir Hussain off the bowling of Walmsley.

After a brief recovery led by Kyme Tahirkeli (24) three more quick wickets fell to leave the home side on 90-6. But they were able to edge past their target with only one more wicket falling as Edward Brown (19 not out) and Jack Hartley (10 not out) saw them home. Warner did most to try to restrict Bradford & Bingley as he took 4-35 while fellow Yorkshire player Waite claimed one wicket as did Hussain and Walmsley.

Townville were left frustrated as their Premier Division game against New Farnley was abandoned. They made a start and reached 119-6 before the rain washed out the remainder of play. Opener Jonny Booth hit 33 and skipper Jack Hughes 27.

Great Preston looked to be going well in their Conference game against unbeaten leaders Sandal as they reached 167-4 in 30.3 overs before the heavens opened and ruled out further play. Openers Danusha Ranasinghe (64) and Kieren Thurston (63) shared a stand of 116 for the first wicket.

Methley seconds went down by three wickets to Bradford & Bingley in the Second Teams Championship One after being bowled out for only 71.

Sohail Raz took 4-29 as they hit back strongly in the field, but Bradford & Bingley were able to scrape home.

Another low scoring affair saw Great Preston seconds beat Townville seconds by four wickets to stay top of the Second Teams Championship Two.

Luke Kane was star of the show as he took 6-29 as Townville were shot out for 63.

Great Preston were reduced to 20-6 in reply, but Andy Clark (27 not out) and Danny Harwood (13 not out) saw them home. Luke Jaques took 4-17 for Townville and Luke Slater 2-27.