Bradford League: Jared Warner’s efforts cannot save Methley from defeat

Methley’s hopes of avoiding the drop from the All Rounder Bradford League’s Premier Division were dealt a blow when they lost by three wickets to relegation rivals Undercliffe.

Opener Simon Lambert hit an unbeaten 106 to steer his side past Methley’s 174-7 total.

The left hander hit two sixes and 16 fours and held the innings together after a fiery opening burst from Methley skipper Jared Warner who went on to take 4-34. Amir Hussain also claimed 3-36.

Methley’s score was built around a knock of 63 from Jordan Laban and an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 75 between Sohail Raz (47no) and Sudara Udagedara (20no).

Townville warmed up for Sunday’s Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup final with a confidence-boosting 64-run win over Hanging Heaton.

Conor Harvey (60) and skipper Jack Hughes (39) led the way as they went in first and posted a good 257-8 total. Harry Warwick also made 27 with Richie Bresnan contributing 26. Hanging Heaton were all out for 193, with Harry Clewett taking 3-34, Hughes 3-41 and Harvey 2-26.

Opener Alex Cree led the way with a century in Methley seconds’ 136-run win over Undercliffe in the Second teams Championship One.

Cree made 121 not out, including 16 fours and a six, to guide his side to 289-5. Support came from Mohammed Usman (49), David Winter (34) and Jake Smart (33).

Undercliffe were bowled out for 153, with Robert Clegg taking 5-57 and two wickets each for Ben Waite and Usman.

Jer Lane retained their six-point lead in the Second teams Championship Two after recording a 149-run win over Townville seconds.

They made the day’s highest score of 310-7 before dismissing Townville for 161 despite a battling 66no by Alistair Ward and 46 from Kris Ward. The result kept the leaders ahead of Great Preston seconds in the race for promotion after they also won.

Danny Harwood struck three sixes and 11 fours in an unbeaten 111 which powered Great Preston to 253-9 against Scholes, who were bowled out for 140 with David Illingworth taking 3-29 and Andy Clark 2-45.

The annual GFS fixture against a visiting Australian XI takes place at Great Preston on Sunday from 1pm.

In a real coup Ian Holland, of Hampshire, will play, fresh off the back of a maiden championship century along with, subject to his involvement with Winnipeg Hawks in the GT20, Australian international Chris Lynn, second highest runscorer of all time in the BBL. The Great Preston XI has representation from across the area, including Townville, Methley and Castleford.