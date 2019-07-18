Bradford League: Leaders recover from poor start to beat Methley

Methley were unable to make the most of a good start as they lost to Premier Division leaders Woodlands in the All Rounder Bradford League.

The table toppers were given an early scare as they were reduced to 39-4 when batting first against a Methley team desperate for points to climb the table, but recovered to post a big score and win by 133 runs.

In-form New Zealander Brad Schmulian came up with a crucial innings to transform Woodlands’ fortunes after Matthew Waite (2-6) and Marcus Walmsley (2-66) had given Methley a fine start. He made 89 and his good work was built on by Mohammad Bilal as he blasted an unbeaten 57 from just 35 balls as Woodlands finished on 241-7.

Methley never looked likely to challenge the home side’s score and were bowled out for 108. Adam Patel (41) was the only batsman to challenge the domination of the Woodlands attack led by Scott Richardson (4-25).

Methley’s disappointment at losing was heightened with the two teams that started the day immediately above them, Undercliffe and Wrenthorpe, both winning to leave them 38 points from safety.

Conor Harvey paved the way for Townville to secure a six-wicket win at Farsley.

Opening bowler Harvey quickly got stuck into the Farsley batting and went on to take 5-56 as the Red Laners were restricted to 178-8.

James Logan (58) and Ben Morley (31) were the only batsmen to make an impression while Harry Clewett (2-40) backed up Harvey.

Townville were powered towards their victory target by a second-wicket stand of 109 between opener Jonny Booth (82, including 10 fours and a six) and Harry Warwick (44).

Great Preston were without a game in the Conference and saw their top of the table position taken by Sandal who beat Brighouse by five wickets.

Methley seconds went down by five wickets to Keighley in the Second Teams Championship One.

Richard Smart (37) and Robert Clegg (33) top scored, but Methley’s 148 score was comfortably overhauled by Keighley despite two wickets each for Ben Waite and Finley Rooke.

Second Teams Championship Two leaders Great Preston seconds dealt a body blow to Hartshead Moor’s promotion hopes when they beat them by five wickets.

James Gahan took 4-23 as Hartshead Moor crumbled to 92 all out. Marshal Gieve (3-18) gave Great Preston something to think about before they reached their victory target.

Another low scoring game in the same division saw Townville seconds come out on top by a six wicket margin against Oulton.

Lee Dobson took 4-16 and Benn Raynor (3-24) as Oulton were bowled out for 72.

Ian Jones (33 not out) then guided Townville to a victory that moved them up to fifth.