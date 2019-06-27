Bradford League: Matthew Waite’s efforts in vain as Methley remain winless

Fit again Matthew Waite made a good return for Methley, but they are still looking for their first win of the season in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Premier Division.

After a three wicket defeat to Lightcliffe in a tight contest Methley are now 20 points adrift of Undercliffe at the bottom of the table and need to change their fortunes quickly.

There was some encouragement in Saturday’s performance as they made 210-9 with Yorkshire all-rounder Waite making 64 on his return to the team, hitting nine boundaries.

Grant Soames hit 26 and Adam Patel 23 and several other batsmen got starts without being able to go on, but skipper Jared Warner was out without score on his return to the side.

Overseas player Suleman Khan (48 not out) steered Lightcliffe home with eight balls to spare. Opener Alex Stead (42) was their other key contributor while Soames took 3-42 and Ben Waite 2-30.

Townville also suffered a defeat in the Premier Division, but made opponents Bradford & Bingley work hard for their success in a low-scoring encounter.

The batsmen found runs hard to come by at Wagon Lane where visitors Townville were bowled out for 117.

Opening bowler Bailey Wightman (3-32) made the early breakthroughs before left-arm spinner Bradley Reeve capitalised on his good work with 5-41.

Only Richie Bresnan (36) threatened to break the dominance of the bowlers while opener Imran Rafique and skipper Jack Hughes both hit 19.

Bradford & Bingley looked to be coasting to victory as Yorkshire batsman Harry Brook raced to 51, before being stumped off the bowling of spinner Hughes .

After Brook’s departure Bradford & Bingley slipped to 70-5 with Hughes taking 3-32 and Conor Harvey 2-54 and needed a patient innings from Ed Brown (37) to get over the line.

Unbeaten Great Preston dominated their Conference match with Rodley from the start as they won by 183 runs to stay in second place.

Opener Dan Ranasinghe (80, including nine fours and a six), James Marston (30) and Kieren Thurston (15) set them on the way to a good score. With Oli Baron hitting 46 and Stuart Ruddick and Lee Russell contributing 21 they built a total of 235.

Rodley crumbled to 52 all out in reply as Jacob Wright (3-25), Russell (3-5) and Luke Kane (3-0) got to work.

Great Preston seconds remain top of the Seconds Teams Championship Two despite a three-wicket loss to Jer Lane.

Richard Young hit 10 fours in a knock of 51, but Preston were all out for 165 with Richard Atkin (31), Andy Clark (26) and Sam Holmes (24) contributing down the order.

Clark followed up with a bowling spell that brought him 4-36, but Jer Lane reached their target for the loss of seven wicketsin the 40th over.

In the same division, Townville seconds lost by two runs in an exciting finish against Wakefield St Michael’s.

After keeping Wakefield to 186-8 with Lee Dobson taking 4-51, Townville came up agonisingly short, ending their reply on 184-7 despite 68 from Ian Jones and 46 by Charlie Sykes.

In the seconds Teams Championship One, Methley seconds went down by five wickets to East Ardsley.

Despite 65 from Mohammed Usman, who hit four sixes and five fours, Methley were only able to total 148. Robert Clegg then took 3-25 in vain as Ardsley got home in the 32nd over.

l Methley went out of the Priestley Cup at the quarter-final stage when they lost by seven wickets to holders Woodlands who overhauled their 177 total with 16.3 overs to spare.

Methley looked to have the foundation for a good score when openers Jared Warner (37) and Marcus Walmsley (33) shared a stand of 74, but apart from Matthew Waite (43), nobody else took advantage as the innings faltered.

l Methley’s disappointing weekend was completed as their seconds lost their Priestley Shield tie by 47 runs to East Bierley.

Tom Ormondroyd top scored with 94 not out in Bierley’s 266-9 and took 4-31 when Methley were bowled out for 219.

Robert Clegg was Methley’s best bowler with 3-17 while their innings featured good contributions from Jake Smart (74) and Clegg (41).