Bradford League: Methley beat local rivals Townville to boost hopes of avoiding drop

Methley revived hopes of staying in Division One when they were one of only two teams to enjoy victories in the All Rounder Bradford League’s top flight last Saturday.

They still remain bottom of the table, but showed they are still fighting as they beat local rivals Townville by 33 runs as well as beating the rain.

The win over their old Central Yorkshire League rivals means they are now 17 points adrift of second-bottom Lightcliffe and 28 points from safety.

With five games to go there is still plenty of work to be done, but the victory will provide them with a welcome boost for the final run in as it was just Methley’s second league win of the year.

Grant Soames played a key part in the success as he helped revive Methley’s innings after it was in danger of stalling.

Openers Marcus Walmsley (26) and Jared Warner (22) gave Methley a solid start with a stand of 50 and Adam Patel hit 30, but Townville hit back and at 125-6 they looked in control.

However, Soames hit 60 from 64 balls and Methley were able to make 199-8. Harry Clewett (5-60) posed the main threat with Imran Rafique taking 2-31.

The Townville reply was dominated by skipper Jack Hughes as he made 73, including nine fours.

But he found support hard to come by. Opener Jonny Booth hit 27 and Conor Harvey 25, but Townville were all out for 166.

Walmsley led the Methley attack with 3-25 while Amir Hussain, Matthew Waite and Warner each claimed two wickets.

The top two in the Conference both managed to play and recorded wins in the battle to become champions and claim the one promotion spot.

Leaders Sandal beat Crossbank Methodists by five wickets while Great Preston defeated Heckmondwike & Carlinghow by eight wickets.

Tyson Freeman (4-46) and Callum Jordan (4-21) paved the way for Great Preston as they combined to dismiss Heckmondwike & Carlinghow for 90.

Great Preston took just 13.4 overs to reach their target with openers Kieren Thurston (38) and Dan Ranasinghe setting them on the way and Freeman (17 not out) and James Marston (13 not out) finishing the job off.

Methley seconds were bowled out for 111 as they suffered a six-wicket defeat against Northowram Fields in the Second Teams Championship One.

Muhammad Usman (39) was the pick of Methley’s batsmen with David Winter hitting 19.

Northowram lost a wicket in the opening over of their reply, but got home comfortably despite Robert Clegg taking 3-38.

Promotion-chasing Great Preston seconds looked to be heading for an easy win in Second Teams Division Two when they bowled out Wakefield St Michael’s for 64.

David Illingworth, James Gahan, Andy Clark and Joe Schofield combined to do a good bowling job with each taking two wickets.

Preston batsmen also found it tricky, but although they lost seven wickets in their reply they clinched victory with Danny Harwood hitting 18.

Luke Slater (5-44) helped Townville seconds to dismiss old rivals Wrenthorpe for 118 on their way to a seven-wicket win.

Nathan Ellis (59) was the one Wrenthorpe batsman to make an impression while Alfie McMillan took 2-6.

Lee Dobson was unbeaten on 53 when Townville wrapped up victory. He smashed nine fours and a six with support coming from Charlie Sykes, who made 25 not out.