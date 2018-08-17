Bradford League: Methley maintain challenge at expense of old foes Townville

Methley moved up to fourth place in the Premier Division when they comfortably beat local rivals Townville in the All Rounder Bradford League.

Despite a battling effort from opener Jonny Booth, Townville’s batting woes from the previous week continued as they failed to post a big enough score to trouble their old foes.

Booth and Kris Ward (16) gave them a solid enough start with an opening stand of 49, but the dismissal of the latter by Matthew Waite triggered a collapse with Brayden Clark and Harry Clewett falling without score to successive deliveries from Waite. With Richie Bresnan also dismissed by Waqas Ahmed for a duck suddenly Townville were 51-4.

Booth found a partner in Conor Harvey and the pair put on 59 for the fifth wicket, but there was another collapse after Harvey went for 28, caught by Waite off the bowling of Adal Islam.

Just one further batsman reached double figures – Alex Page with 10 – and Townville were all out for a hugely disappointing 131. Booth was seventh man out after he had batted 107 balls to make 62, including 11 fours.

Yorkshire all-rounder Waite finished with 3-19 with Ahmed taking 3-37, Sohail Raz 2-14 and Islam 2-17.

Marcus Walmsley (28) and Islam (11) gave Methley a solid start to their reply with an opening stand of 44. Jordan Laban (44, including eight fours and a six) and Waite (30, with six fours) then ensured they reached their target in just 25 overs for the loss of four wickets. Harvey, Richie Bresnan, Clewett and Nick Bresnan took one wicket each for Townville.

The result kept Methley’s outside chances of winning the championship alive as they climbed to fourth and are 24 points behind leaders Pudsey St Lawrence with five matches remaining. Townville remain down in eighth, but are 65 points ahead of the relegation places.

Great Preston’s hopes of promotion from the Conference were badly hit when they were well beaten by seven wickets by Azaad who are just above them in fourth.

Umar Mirza (4-27) and Kashif Najam (3-41) helped Azaad bowl out Great Preston for 109 with Ian Newton (39) the only batsman to make an impression. Richard Young (19 not out) and Oli Baron (15) were the only two other players to reach double figures.

Tanveer Hussain scored 37 as Azaad wrapped up victory in comfortable fashion, losing just three wickets to Jacob Wright (1-16), Joe Schofield (1-11) and Jack Morrison (1-14).

Methley seconds boosted their chances of avoiding relegation from the Second Teams Championship One as they convincingly beat Wakefield St Michael’s by 141 runs on Sunday.

A fine batting effort saw Methley stack up 259-5 with David Winter leading the way with 101 made from just 79 balls, including six sixes and 12 fours. Jake Smart hit five fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 59 while Charlie Winter also contributed 30 and Ben Waite 25.

St Michael’s crumbled to 118 all out with Robert Clegg taking 4-60, Ben Waite 3-22, Smart 2-8 and James Gahan 1-24.

Methley slipped to a 12-run defeat on Saturday at Carlton, failing to overhaul the home side’s 169.

Smart top scored with 28 while Ben Waite contributed 26, David Winter 25 and Charlie Winter 22.

In Carlton’s innings, Waite was again in good form with 4-21, Clegg took 3-40 and Gahan 2-32.

Townville seconds timed a run chase well to beat Northowram Fields by three wickets in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Second-placed Fields made a respectable 185-7 with Sam Foster making an unbeaten 56, but this was not enough as the home side reached the target for the loss of seven wickets.

Kieran Samuels (37), Tom Mellor (33), Alistair Ward (32 not out) and Benn Raynor (27) led the run chase.