Bradford League: Methley tie thrilling Premier game while Tyson takes hat-trick for Great Preston

Methley were involved in a thrilling Premier Division game with one of the title favourites when they took on Hanging Heaton in the All Rounder Bradford League.

They were left still looking for a first league victory of the season – but only just as an exciting game ended in a rare tie.

Methley, whose captain Jared Warner has just been loaned to Sussex by Yorkshire for a month, were handicapped as he did not bowl, but he will be pleased with the spirit shown by his side.

Jordan Laban (56) and Marcus Walmsley (38) led the way with the bat. Warner contributed 23, but Methley’s 172 total in 44.4 overs looked vulnerable.

Hanging Heaton lost wickets at regular intervals in their reply, but former Methley opener Nick Connolly provided some glue with a knock of 54.

At 143-6 they were favourites. That was the point when Connolly was dismissed by Connor Hyde and it was a tense affair from then on. Heaton drew level only to lose their last wicket with their score also on 172.

Sudara Udagedara did most to keep Heaton in check as he took 4-56 while Grant Soames chipped in with 2-13 and Amir Hussain took 2-47.

Woodlands are now the outright leaders of the Premier Division after defeating Townville by seven wickets.

Left arm spinner Chris Brice played the key role when he took 5-20 as Townville were bowled out for 159. Imran Rafique (58) and Jonny Booth (34) were the only batsmen to make an impression. Jack Hughes took 2-46 in Woodlands’ reply, but the leaders eased to their target with New Zealander Brad Schmulian (41) top scoring.

Australian all-rounder Tyson Freeman produced a superb all-round display as Great Preston defeated Windhill & Daisy Hill by 197 runs in the Conference.

First, Freeman hit an unbeaten 84 and shared in a third-wicket stand of 113 with James Marston (66). With openers Kieren Thurston (44) and Dan Ranasinghe (38) also contributing Preston made 247-3.

Freeman was even more impressive with the ball, taking 7-31, including a hat-trick, as Windhill were shot out for 50.

Half centuries by Daniel Foster (59no) and Jake Smart (55) helped Methley seconds to a 21-run win over Gomersal in the Second Teams Championship One.

After Methley made 216-9 they dismissed their opponents for 195 with Ben Waite taking 4-62 and Robert Clegg 4-48.

Great Preston seconds remain unbeaten in the Second Teams Championship Two after they made 271-8 to win by 15 runs against Birstall. Ian Newton top scored with 76 while David Illingworth was the pick of the bowlers with 4-46.

Townville seconds were bowled out for 85 as they lost by 10 wickets to Wrenthorpe seconds. Kieran Samuels (26) top scored.