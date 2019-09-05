Bradford League: Mixed promotion fortunes for Great Preston - Methley still fighting

Great Preston’s hopes of promotion from the All Rounder Bradford League’s Conference were extinguished when they lost to newly crowned champions Sandal.

Victory could have seen the title race go right down to the wire with second-placed Preston having a game in hand on their rivals, but despite a terrific effort they went down by 14 runs and are now 43 points behind.

Sandal went in first and posted a 210-8 total with Luke Kane taking 3-31 and Tyson Freeman 2-63.

Preston were reduced to 74-4 in their reply with big hitting Freeman out for 20 and Stuart Ruddick for 21.

Skipper Oli Baron (52) and Ben Broxup (45) came together for an 80-run fifth wicket stand to revive hopes. But the bowling of Ryan Bishop-Perrett proved to be the decisive factor, taking 5-56 as Great Preston were bowled out for 196.

It was not all disappointment for the club, however, as Great Preston seconds clinched promotion from the Second Teams Championship Two after winning while third-placed Hartshead Moor suffered a defeat.

Second-placed Great Preston showed little mercy for rock-bottom Spen Victoria as they compiled a score of 316-3 on their way to a 129-run win.

Openers Andy Clark (132) and David Illingworth (100) shared an opening stand of 244 before Richard White (60) joined the run spree.

Spen Victoria were kept to 187-8 in their reply with two wickets each for Illingworth, Joe Schofield and Sam Holmes.

Hartshead Moor seconds had their last hope of promotion ended as they suffered a 32-run defeat at Townville seconds.

Alfie McMillan’s knock of 52no helped Townville to 136-7. Will Gough (46) battled hard for Hartshead Moor, but his side were bowled out for 104 with Steve Walton taking 3-10.

Townville’s first team moved into second and look set for their highest-ever Premier Division finish after a nail-biting one-wicket win over 2018 champions Pudsey St Lawrence.

Harry Warwick hit an unbeaten 69 to guide them past the Pudsey score of 176-9 with one ball to spare. Alex Page (33) also made valuable runs.

Overseas player Imran Rafique (5-27) was the pick of the Townville bowlers.

Methley’s great escape is still on as they won again in the Premier, recording a five-wicket success against Farsley.

Skipper Jared Warner, currently on loan at Sussex, led from the front with 4-36 as Farsley were restricted to 161-8.

Jordan Laban (53), Matthew Waite (31) and Grant Soames (28no) then helped Methley get over the line. They are still in a fight, six points above second from bottom Wrenthorpe, but can go a long way to staying up if they can win at bottom of the table Lightcliffe this Saturday.

Methley seconds were kept to 128-9 as they lost by seven wickets to Farsley in the Second Teams Championship One. Ben Waite top scored with 48.