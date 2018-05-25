Bradford League: Newcomers show promise but Methley lose

Newcomers Adam Patel and Waqar Ahmed made an instant impact for Methley, but could not prevent them from losing out to Woodlands in the Premier Division of the All Rounder Bradford League.

Woodlands are just six points off the top after their 38-run win when opening bowlers Mohammed Bilal (4-56) and Elliot Richardson (3-44) struck the crucial blows.

But there was some encouragement for Methley as Patel top scored on his debut for the club with an unbeaten 65 in their 181 all out. Support came from Dan Schuffe, with 24 and Ben Waite, 23.

Woodlands had earlier made 219 with Liam Collins hitting an unbeaten 69. Marcus Walmsley was the most successful Methley bowler, taking 4-59, while new overseas fast bowler Waqar Ahmed took 3-43 less than 24 hours after arriving in the country and Adal Islam claimed 3-31.

Townville went down by 20 runs to a New Farnley team that has made a good start to the season in the Premier Division.

New Farnley went level on points with leaders Hanging Heaton as Townville were bowled out for 194 in reply to 214-7.

Simon Lambert took 5-23 and James Middlebrook 3-61 to ensure Townville fell 20 runs short. They had looked well placed for victory after stands of 57 and 69 for the first two wickets involving Jonny Booth (50), Kris Ward (31) and Brayden Clark (41)

Skipper Jack Hughes then weighed in with 42 off 43 balls, but the rest of the innings fell away as the last six wickets went down for 43 runs.

New Farnley had built their total around the contributions of Martin Andersson (44), Joe Bedford (36) and Alex Lilley (35). Hughes (3-39) was the best of the Townville bowlers with two wickets each for Conor Harvey and Harry Clewett.

Fourth-placed Great Preston are just five points off top spot in the Conference following an impressive seven-wicket demolition of previously unbeaten Rodley.

A strong effort in the field paved the way for victory as Rodley were shot out for only 68 with Jack Morrison leading the way with 5-7 and Lee Russell and Jacob Wright taking two wickets each.

Great Preston then cruised to their target for the loss of three wickets with Morrison hitting 26 not out and Phil Schofield 21.

Methley seconds are still without a win this season after they went down by 59 runs to Bankfoot in the Second Teams Championship One.

They were all out or 164 chasing a challenging target set by their opponents who made 223-3. James Gahan (30) top scored while Robert Clegg hit 27 and Jake Smart 26.

In Bankfoot’s innings, Finlay Rooke took 2-62, but Ishaq’s innings of 106 not out ensured the home team posted a big score.

Townville seconds lost ground in the Second Teams Championship Two as they went down by 42 runs at Northowram Fields.

Going in first, Northowram posted a 200-9 score in their 45 overs with Luke Slater taking 3-57, Ben Raynor 3-35 and Andy Ward 2-33.

Townville’s reply hit early problems, but they stayed in the hunt as Ian Jones hit 54, including seven fours.

However, the innings fell away and they were all out for 158 with Steve Walton left not out on 26 at the end.

Great Preston seconds helped the club to a clean sweep of victories when they beat Azaad by seven wickets in the Second Teams Championship Two.

Azaad were dismissed for only 70 as Ian McDermott (6-23) led the bowling effort before James Bickerdike brought Preston home with an unbeaten 40.

l Great Preston charged into the second round of the Jack Hampshire Cup with a 113-run victory over East Leeds on Sunday.

They recovered from 19-2 to set a big target as they reached 252-9 in their 40 overs.

Jack Morrison top scored with 69, including three sixes and five fours, while James Conlon hit 10 fours and a six in his 57 and there were handy contributions from Oli Baron (32), Richard White (21) and Richard Young (20).

East Leeds never looked like reaching the big target and were all out for 139. Joe Schofield (4-43) was Preston’s best bowler.